Plus 2 Lecturers’ Forum demands filling up of vacancies of various cadres

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The monthly meeting of the District Udhampur unit of All J&K Plus 2 Lecturers’ Forum, was held at Udhampur on Sunday which was chaired by Ashok Sharma, District President of the Forum.

Deliberating in the meeting, the members expressed resentment over a large number of vacancies of different Cadres including Principals and lecturers existing in the schools under the School Education Department. They demanded that these vacancies be filled up at the earliest by conducting DPC/direct recruitment. The meet also expressed resentment over a large number of vacancies of Class four employees in the schools and demanded that these be filled up at the earliest by recruitment.

They resented that the Sr Lecturers promoted more than three months ago as Incharge Principals, have not been adjusted so far and they have been suffering without salaries and demanded their early adjustment.

The members also resented delay in the issuance of orders of Jt Directors, Chief Education Officers, Principals and Lecturers in the School Education department, who have been serving in the incharge capacity for varying periods of time.

They demanded that the process of regularisation be expedited and the committees tasked with the job of verifying the documents of the incharge incumbents in the Department be asked to complete the process expeditiously and the orders of reguarisation in favour of all the incharge incumbents be issued at the earliest.

The Meet demanded the implementation of ACP in favour of Plus 2 Cadre on the analogy of Allopathic Doctors, Medical officers, Veterinary Surgeons etc to end injustice with them and attract the best brains to this Department.

The members demanded rationalisation of staff in accordance with the roll and need of the schools and detachment of teaching staff from various offices.

They also demanded the issuance of the list of Sr Lecturers as same has not been issued for about six years.

The Meet also urged the Department to issue the order of conduct of summer/winter classes in schools (during breaks )some days before the announcement of breaks so that students can be properly motivated while they are at school and more students are enrolled in these classes. The Meet also demanded that the Principals and lecturers who have completed their tenures in far flung areas and those who are on the verge of retirement be transferred nearer their residences and transfers be 8rdered strictly in accordance with the Transfer Policy. Referring to the functioning of JKBOSE, the members said that while the result of HSP-1 Regular (summer zone) was declared about a week ago, the schools have not received the Marks Cards leading to chaos in the admission process.

They demanded that marks card be supplied on the day or next day after the declaration of the result by BOSE.

They also demanded clearance of pending bills by the BOSE.

Ashwani Kumar, Ram Murti, Ravi Kanchan, Rakeshwar Sharma, Luxmi Kant, Amrit Lal, Joginder Gupta and Veena Rani were also present.