Plus-2 Lecturers’ Forum calls on Comm Secy School Education

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of All J&K Plus-2 Lecturers’ Forum led by its President, Deepak Sharma called on Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department, Hirdesh Kumar and congratulated him for taking-over the reins of the Department besides submitting a memorandum of demands pertaining to Plus-2 cadre.

Sharma apprised the Secretary that Plus-2 community has suffered a lot due to long and worst type of stagnation due to lack of running grade/ time bound promotion, which otherwise is being enjoyed by their all gazetted counterparts working in pre-revised scale of Rs 8000-13500/5400 GP/Level-9 and have to stagnate for a long period of about 20 years before being promoted as Principal with a meager enhancement of Rs 200 in Grade Pay.

The delegation also demanded expediting of process of regularisation of All Incharge Officers of Education Department, release of promotion lists of Joint Directors, CEOs and equivalents, revocation of SRO-202 for all Cadres, fixation of induction quota, provision of Charge Allowance, non-vocational status to Principals/Head of the Institutions, provision on earned leave, revival of 40 per cent in-service college quota, removal of pay anomalies and regularisation of physical education lecturers.

The Secretary gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured for redressing all highlighted demands and issues in a time bound manner.

Those who were part of delegation included N S Jamwal, Anil Sharma, R S Slathia, Charan Dass, Anwar Khan, Sanjay Bhagat and Pradeep Singh.