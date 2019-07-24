Plug smuggling routes, save youth from drug abuse: Team Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing serious concern over reports of drug cartels active in different parts of State especially Jammu region and supplying drugs among youth thereby ruining their lives, the Team Jammu on Tuesday demanded plugging of all smuggling routes of drugs from across the border, to save younger generation from epidemic of drug abuse.

Presiding a meeting of volunteers of Team Jammu at its headquarters, here today, the Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal expressed resentment over the reports that despite claims of State Police and its allied agencies dealing drug lords with iron hands, the drug mafia is still active in different parts of the State and spreading tentacles as a part of sinister design to ruin younger generation. “If one studies official figures of registration FIRs and seizures under NDPS Act at micro level, it becomes crystal clear that drug lords, having their mentors sitting in Pakistan, are hell bent to spoil youth of Jammu Province as they have realized that thirty years of terrorism has completely failed in lowering spirit of nationalism among Jammuites. Now Pakistan’s ISI agency has introduced ‘Narco’ terrorism to virtually ruin lives of younger generation,” pointed Chairman Team Jammu and vowed not to stop its awareness campaign among masses till Jammu region becomes a drug-free zone.