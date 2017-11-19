Plight of Bagnoti-Nala Link Road

Dear Editor,

We would like to highlight the plight of a link road connecting Bagnoti market with the village Nala in Tehsil Nowshera of district Rajouri.This road was constructed about four years ago under PMGSY with the objective to link the remoter parts of the areas with Jammu-Poonch Main Road.But soon after its construction,it has become unsafe for traffic.

On one hand there is uncontrolled heavy rush of traffic including heavy trucks and other load carriers while on the other hand there is no maintenance of road.There are multiple deep ditches and the black topping has been scratched.Consequently, the area is badly affected by air and noise pollution.The load carriers remain running 24 hours making much noise and dust in the area thereby disturbing our sleep during night.

In this context,a deputation of affected people has submitted a memorandum to the SDM Nowshera,but all in vain.Hence the concerned authorities are requested to look into the matter and take necessary steps towards the solution of this problem so that we may not suffer any more.

OP Sharma,

Social Worker,PAWS,

Bagnoti(Nowshera)