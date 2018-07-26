Please don’t bark, if you can’t bite

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

“Barking dogs seldom bite “, is very common proverb which means that those who are more vocal in nature are in fact very little practical in actual field of life. And it is observed that the persons having vocal deherria can do nothing in practical field. Similarly, there are some dogs who use to bark very loudly and frequently can’t dare to bite. They use to bark only to frighten the others as matter of pleasure. And on the other hand, there are some very dangerous dogs who often remain quite silent in general, but miss no opportunity to bite the enimy as and when required.

Similarly, the entire world of human beings is broadly divided into two main types. The persons like barking dogs seldom do anything practical. They use to make loud speeches only to show that they are alive and able change the world by means of their loud speeches only. But in actual practice,they turn out to be the total failure. Another main feature of this type of people is that they will never admit their fault and failure. They remain adamant to their falsehood and in this way they wither away from the society.

And the people like nonbarkig dogs have no time to waste on making loud showey speeches. They remain busy with work and leave no stone unturned in achieving their goals at all costs. But the first type of people can’t tolerate the progress made by the rivals. So,they start defamation of the former with the main objective to harm and discourage them. But there is always a reverse reaction to this evil thought. Instead of a downfall,they are motivated by such jealous designs to make better decisions and to proceed ahead with more zeal.

This is the real story of Congress and its allies who remain much worried for defeating the BJP and least worried about their own welfare and development. The recent no confidence motion moved by Congress is one of the worst example of failure of the barking dogs. It was well known to all concerned that the no confidence motion can’t be successful due to lack of required number MPs in both houses of parliament,then what was the need and justification for initiating the motion ? In fact, this gesture has lowered down the position of Congress in the country. The childish actions of Rahul Gandhi in the parliament has further added fuel to the fire leading glorious victory of BJP. If Congress had not the required strength,it should have not initiated the motion. And what was the need and justification for eye winking by Rahul Gandhi ?

Hence, the proverb,”Please don’t bark,if you can’t bite”is a fit lesson for Congress.

O P Sharma ex AMO

Bagnoti Nowshera.