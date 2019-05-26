Plea to J&K SSB

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

J&K’s Relief and Rehabilitation Department formulated a job package in the year 2009 on the recommendations of the then Central government for the unemployed Kashmiri Migrants youths. This package was originally announced by the then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh for the dignified and safe return of the Kashmiri Pandits. This job package was basically a rehabilitation package but now it seems to be a failed one because of its partial implementation by the state government. It is also in place to mention here that some Junior Assistant posts were advertised by the J&K SSSB vide advertisement notification No. 04 of 2017 under PM Employment Package for Kashmiri Migrants. But the lackadaisical approach J&K Service Selection Board towards this job package has left all those job aspirants in lurch who have applied for the posts of Junior Assistants.

These ill fated candidates have already gone through the typing tests in the starting of the year 2018 but till date neither any document verification lists were released nor any CBT has been conducted which is very distressing and disturbing. These candidates are eagerly waiting for their document verification lists since 2017 but the step motherly treatment of the government towards these candidates is creating so much frustration and dejection among the job aspirants.

The government is not paying any heed towards these ill fated candidates who have applied for these posts of junior assistant in spite of repeated pleas and requests. Through these columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to make a humble appeal to the present chairman of the J&K Service Selection Board to release the document verification lists for the posts of Junior Assistants who have applied vide J&K SSB advertisement notification no. 04 of 2017 and fast track the whole recruitment process as enough of time already stands wasted due to the delay tactics of the state government.

Anshu Koul,

Munshi Chak, Jammu.