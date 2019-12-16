Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting manufacture, sale, purchase and storage of traditional cotton ‘manja’, a thread used in kite flying.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the plea by an association representing shopkeepers engaged in the trade of kite flying material, including manja.

The petitioner association, in its plea, has contended that the notification was contrary to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order based on which it was issued.

The petition has contended that the NGT had banned manufacture, sale, purchase and storage of nylon or synthetic ‘manja’ and not the traditional cotton variety which was made sharp by lacing it with glass, metal, adhesive or some other material.

The association has contended that the NGT in its order of 2017 had not banned traditional cotton ‘manja’ and an appeal was moved by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in the Supreme Court for banning it, but even the apex court had declined to do so.

The NGT’s order had come on PETA’s plea to ban use of ‘manja’ as it was harmful for animals.

The petition has sought directions to the Delhi government to modify its notification of January 2017 to the extent it refers to traditional cotton ‘manja’.

It has also sought a direction to the government not to disturb manufacture, sale, purchase and storage of traditional cotton ‘manja’. (PTI)