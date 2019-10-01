Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig

London: British star Daniel Craig says playing iconic fictional spy James Bond has been ‘one of the best, most wonderful experiences’ of his life career.

In a video from the wrap party of the upcoming Bond movie “No Time To Die”, Craig, who will bid adieu to the character after the film’s release, also thanked the team behind the projects.

‘I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had.

‘You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara (Broccoli, producer), for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight,” Craig said in a over 50-seconds-long clip.

The 51-year-old star made his first appearance as the suave spy in 2006’s “Casino Royale”, and went on to reprise his role in 2008’s “Quantum of Solace”, 2012’s “Skyfall”, and 2015’s “Spectre”.

“No Time To Die”, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will hit the theatres April 8, 2020. (PTI)