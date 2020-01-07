PLASTIC MENACE

The last few days’ inclement weather has shown despite a ban prevalent on the use of plastic carry bags in Jammu and Kashmir there is no dearth of the commodity floating in lanes and drains. In reality nothing has changed on grounds. Drains are choked with large quantity of plastic carry bags which further chokes main sewer lines resulting into flooding of roads and the municipality workers engaged in clearing the blockade. This is a routine scene and the sale of plastic carry bags continues as normal. Besides this streets and lanes dotted with carry bags carrying domestic waste which is thrown by the residents of the locality as part of their ‘Swachh Abhiyan’. So much of muck is generated there is hardly any effort to bring in a scientific method of waste management. Because of the strewn and thrown garbage the stray dog and other animal menace is a pain for the road users especially for the pedestrians. What is needed is the stringent laws which makes tough punishment with heavy penalties on the defaulters as a deterrent. In this direction the Centre’s notification calling for stringent plastic waste management rules to regulate use of the hazardous material and handle the waste generated by it is welcome. Besides, it also banned use of plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns in thickness as against the existing norms of less than 40 microns. Be it manufacturers, shopkeepers, street vendors or waste generators including individuals, institutions and organisers of big events like political rallies, religious gatherings and marriage or similar other functions, the government under the new rules enlisted certain ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ for everyone and introduced a concept of “user fee” and “waste management fee” at different levels. Under the new rules, violators will have to pay penalty for not disposing of plastic waste in the prescribed manner. The amount of fine for the violators will be decided by the local civic bodies. If the new rules are properly implemented by municipal bodies in urban areas and gram panchayats in rural areas, shopkeepers, street vendors and users of plastic carry bags will have to move to bags of non-plastic material. Jammu Municipality can take a lead in this direction and make use of plastic a punishable offence with heavy fines on the users to regulate plastic waste management and keep the environment safe for people and drains free from blockades.