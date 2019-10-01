Plastic is like a Siamese twins in our life

Shyam Sudan

Everywhere we have confronted with this man- made devastation. It seems that we are living on plastic planet than on green planet.

Plastic is a non-biodegradable material which is creating very precarious and alarming situation for all the flora and fauna on this green planet. It is not merely destroying the beauty of this planet but also effected the life of all by its ill impact.

This man made material now turned into a man made devastation. now it become a necessary evil for us. At least 70 % of our house hold material is made up of plastic products. However it is also an indispensable part of our life outside our homes I.e In our work places,markets,industries etc. prodigious quantity of other plastic products are available in all field of our life.

It is quite tough for us to live in its absence from our life.It has made our life very disconsolate and miserable.

Recently government has launched a unique campaign against no single use of plastic. It is a very praiseworthy and exemplary initiative of the government to curb the menace of this evil. Now doubt the single use of plastic products are creating much trouble in our life with a rapid pace than recycled and long durable plastic material.

But after the expiry both the single use of plastic products as well as durable plastic products finally enter into the dumping sites which then create the havoc for environment and nature.Then it has made our soil polluted and infertile.

Moreover it is also very difficult to get rid from the single use of plastic materials complete. Because there are lot of single use plastic products which are now become the part and parcel of our life.

In the name of single use of plastic material our focuss is mainly on to check the use of polythene bags only.

But besides these polythene bags there are other plastic material which is harming our environment at great extent continuously.

Other single use plastic products like wrapping paper of different products, disposable syringes in hospitals, glucose bottles, Medicines wrapper,chips packets,stationery items of plastic,wires,decorative materials all are destroying the beauty of our earth.At present there is no alternative for this product and it become problematic for us to live without these material (Plastic)

Moreover, there are lot of peoples engaged in these plastic manufacturing units. And all of sudden control on these plastic material will create unemployment problem for those workers .

Firstly there is need to design some alternate biodegradable materials to replace it.Then we can think about complete ban on plastic material. An immediate ban on plastic material without its alternative can create turbulence in common man life. On one side we are focusing on no use of plastic on the other hand we are continuously manufacturing plastic products in our factories.

This strategy will not help us in bringing an equilibrium with this man made devastation. We have already manufactured millions of tonnes of plastic products in our factories. All this will go to dumping site one day then it will create great havoc for our nature .There is no other place than our earth where we can dump these materials for decomposition.

Plastic doesn’t harm only human but has its hazardous impact on our agriculture and domestic animals. Every year many stray animals had died due to consumption of these materials unwilling. Moreover it has also effected our severage system in urban areas and other domestic supply of water.

Also these materials is responsible for different kind of pollution on earth. Mainly water bodies and air is effected at large due to burning and mixing of these plastic material in it.

In water it further effect the life of different marine plants and animals. As our seas are rapidly prone to these products. There is need to launch a mass campaign to aware the people about the harmful impact of plastic material.

By adopting the policy of no use of plastic products we can contribute in swacch bharat abhiyan. This is not a localised problem for only one country. now it has very grotesque and erronous impact. There is need to launch a global campaign against this worst problem.

With the sincere efforts of all we can get rid from this man made devastation. Like universal campaign against polio and T. B ,we must adopt some transparent and solid initiative against this evil. With the collaboration of all we can succeed in our mission.

Our prime minister has already highlighted this issue in UN general assembly few days ago. like global warming ,climate change and terrorism it is also a vulnerable issue for concern with everyone’s life .A very candid approach is needed against it like other vulnerable global issues.But the approach of different countries is still very equivocal and casual in nature. We have no right to exult over our fake industrialization and modernization at the sake of public grievances and suffering. Exorbitant use of plastic products is harming our beautiful planet.For our short time gratification and luxury we can’t put the life of others in danger.