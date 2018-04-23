Plastic: A boon and a bane

Share Share 0 Share 0

M Junaid Jazib

The miraculous material called plastic was invented by Alexander Parkes in 1862. The material which was named by public as Parkesine was an organic material derived from cellulose and once heated it could be moulded in any desired shape. And then started coming modified and more and more sophisticated and stylish versions one after the other (celluloid in 1869 invented by Hyatt, rayon in 1891 by Bernigaut, bakelite in 1907by Baekeland, cellophane in1913 by Brandenberger, PVC and polyethylene in 1933, nylon in 1939, teflon in, Silly Putty in1949, Velcro in1957 etc.) The invention of this great material proved a blessing in many a ways and like any other scientific invention played its role in influencing and shaping human life. Though initially employed to certain limited uses, it progressively grew to be used for a wide range of purposes and in a vast array of utilities, and, with the availability of its novel versions and innovative modifications, it occupied such an essential and indispensable place in our day to day life that due to the comforts and services it has offered and our eventual dependence on it we can’t afford quitting it. Plastic, now ruling the entire kingdom of commodities, is a ubiquitous thing on the earth. Almost every commodity of daily use ranging from paper pin to planes today exists either in combination or exclusively made of plastic. In fact extreme versatility and ability to be tailored to meet specific technical needs makes plastic much popular and virtually suitable for innumerable uses. Lighter weight, reduced fuel consumption during transportation, relative low cost of production, extreme durability, flexibility and strength, resistance to chemicals, water and impact, excellent thermal and electrical insulating properties, user friendliness, washability, hygienic for food packaging, etc. are its unmatched attributes which establish it preferred over many other materials. Known as ‘the material of a thousand uses’ plastic stood perfect for the modern world. Cheapness and ease of manufacture made plastic equipments much more popular. Be it households or offices, industries or labs, educational institutions or religious centers, gardens or playing fields everywhere we make use of innumerable plastic products with incomparable ease, comfort and simplicity. It has effectively replaced wood, metal, glass, cloth, stone, clay, leather, paper, etc. and is widely and wildly used as furniture, packing material, ornamentals, writing material, dresses, etc. Plastic furniture, fabrics, cases, kitchen appliances, etc. are not only lighter to carry, easier to acquire and cheaper to afford but are equally or more attractive than their metallic/other counterparts. Electronic and automobile industries are no less grateful to the invention of plastic. It is extensively employed for plumbing and electric fittings inside the houses. Packaging represents the largest single sector of plastic use in the world today. Plastic has replaced the traditional materials as packing and carry bags because of cost and convenience. Be it a car, radio, computer, toy, wearable, wrapping materials, houses or doors, nothing can be visualized without plastic in today’s world. It accompany us everywhere while sitting, walking, working, traveling, driving, studying, playing, etc. in the form of one product or another.

Plastic has, perhaps, impacted more lives than any other invention as it has assumed the shape of a very special type of luxury affordable to and used by rich and poor alike. In addition to its other benefits it can help a great deal in decelerating the ever increasing pressure on natural resources. No doubt this great invention has tremendously benefitted us and the modern society is indebted to it in a countless ways. But we too have reciprocated in an extra-benevolent manner by developing an obligatory and inseparable association with it and allowing it to dominate our lives. We have got addicted to it. Be it beneficial or detrimental to our health we use plastics indiscriminately. We prefer a plastic pot over a metallic one, wear polyester lovingly than fabric, and adorn our kitchen and bedrooms with synthetic products. Needed or not we carry a plastic bottle to the nearby park and leave it lying over there along with some poly bags and other disposables. We are so mesmerized by the plastic that in the present scenario escaping the use of plastic appears to be too whimsical and unnecessary. It seems that plastic has enslaved us not only in our material needs but has also impacted our thoughts and intellect.

Apart from the huge benefits and extensive utility of plastic it has impacting us negatively in a drastic manner, and, a stage has arrived when in spite of its great service to mankind (and our indebtedness to it) we are bound to rethink about our alliance and dependence on it. The presence and prevalence of this miraculous material has turned into a curse posing serious environmental problems due to its improper disposal and non-biodegradability.

(To be continued)