Plantation drives carried out

RAJOURI: A plantation drive was carried out by Panchayat Halqa Jamola Lower Block Budhal Distt. Rajouri under the aegis of Social Forestry on Thursday.

Sarpanch Jamola Lower Akis Naseer Mohd Naseer, Chairman Vigilance And Coordination Committee, many member of Gram Panchayat and student of Jamola participated in drive.

NOWSHERA: Continuing the Green J&K Drive, the social activist Vinod Sharma along with his team, carried out plantation of trees in the PDD Sub Division Nowshera in which AEE PDD Kuldeep Raj Gupta was the Chief Guest.

Gupta inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling in the presence of large number of people including department staff, social activists and the general public. He said that every one of us should plant minimum ten trees during this rainy season at the available place in vicinity.

Prominent among those present include AEE Varun Sadotra, Avinit, Satwinder Singh JE, Romeet Gupta, Akash Mahajan and Anil Sharma.