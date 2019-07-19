Plantation drives carried out

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Reasi Forest Division, Social Forestry Division and Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) organised the plantation drive here at Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK), Reasi campus in which people including Panchs and Sarpanchs of area also participated. Anil Kumar, DFO, Reasi, DFO, Social Forestry, Udhampur, Sagar Singh, Dr. Banarsi Lal, Scientist& Head of KVK, Reasi, SKUAST-J, Dr. Sanjay Kaushal, Dr. Arvinder Kumar, Manohar Lal, Forest Range Officers, Sarpanch, Sukhdev Singh, Naib Sarpanch, Kamal Singh and many others were also present.

UDHAMPUR: District legal Services Authority udhampur in commemoration of 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi being observed from 2nd October, 2018 to 2nd October 2020, at national and international level launched a tree plantation drive in a mission mode here across udhampur district.

The drive was started from District court complex under the guidance of Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Udhampur , M L Manhas and overall supervision of Secretary Legal Services Authority udhampur .Smt Sandeep Kour .Beside others Munsiff Kamya Singh and bar members were also present on the occassion .Forest Department is coordinating with DLSA in the drive.

The plantation drive was started by planting a sapling in the garden of District court by Secretary DLSA Sandeep Kour in presence of Munsiff Kamya Singh. Later, saplings of different plants, were distributed among advocates and Plvs , who planted them in the garden.