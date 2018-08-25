Plantation drive organised

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation in collaboration with Forest Department, Government Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu started plantation drive at Floriculture Park near MBS College Babliana, Jammu.

Students of Bhargav Public School also participated in the plantation drive. More than 100 saplings of different species of tree plants were planted by the students of Bhargav Public School Gadigarh Jammu. Earlier, a cleanliness drive was also carried out in the park.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Taran Singh Medical Superintendent Government Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu stressed upon the participants to buy only as much as is necessary for the body and do not purchase material which is not required in present moment.

In this way we can minimise the misuse of natural resources which are meant for whole humanity and other creatures on the planet earth, he added.

Rakesh Verma, Range Officer Forests Department said that everyone must plant five trees every year and save the nature otherwise human survival on planet earth will become difficult in near future.

Kuldeep Raj Verma Forester presented vote of thanks. Vikas Sharma and Angat Singh Secretary Tennikoit Association J&K were also present.