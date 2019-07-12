Plantation drive held in ADC, Tehsil offices

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Social worker Vinod Sharma along with his team carried out plantation drive in the offices of ADC and Tehsildar Nowshera. The drive was inaugurated by the ADC Sukhdev Singh Samyal by planting a sapling. Tehsildar Nowshera Babu Ram Choudhary and Tehsildar Quila Darhal Vijay Sharma also planted saplings.

While speaking on the occasion, ADC asked the people of Nowshera that they should also plant at least 5 saplings at the available places so as to maintain the ecological balance.

Prominent among others present include Naib Tehsildar, Councilor Neena Sharma, Councilor Mohammad Afzal and Ex-sarpanch Bindu Choudhary.