Plantation drive held in ADC, Tehsil offices

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: Social worker Vinod Sharma along with his team carried out plantation drive in the offices of ADC and Tehsildar Nowshera. The drive was inaugurated by the ADC Sukhdev Singh Samyal by planting a sapling. Tehsildar Nowshera Babu Ram Choudhary and Tehsildar Quila Darhal Vijay Sharma also planted saplings. While speaking on the occasion, ADC asked the people of Nowshera that they should also plant at least 5 saplings at the available places so as to maintain the ecological balance. Prominent among others present include Naib Tehsildar, Councilor Neena Sharma, Councilor Mohammad Afzal and Ex-sarpanch Bindu Choudhary.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper