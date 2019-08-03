Plantation drive conducted from Airport Road to Karan Bagh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A plantation drive was conducted on Saturday under the theme “Greening J&K” by Urban Forestry Division, Jammu in collaboration with Oriental Bank of Commerce and a volunteer group of ECO-RIDER from Airport Road to Karan Bagh. DFO Sunil Singh, launched the plantation drive by planting Thevatia and Neerium saplings on road divider in presence of Charanjit Singh, General Manager, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Darshan Garg, AGM Oriental Bank, Yudhvir Singh, Corporator, Avtar Singh, Sarpanch, Charanjit Singh, Retd. BDO, I. J. Singh, SHO and volunteer group of ECO-RIDER. A total 287 plants of different species mainly ornamental and shady plants were planted during the drive. Shakeel Ahmed, Range Officer with field staff were also present on the occasion. Besides, a series of plantation drives were conducted at Government Primary School Sehora, Government Middle School Trilokpur and Government Primary School Bai Bagh, Gol Gurjal, Jammu in collaboration with staff management of school and JSB Development Society.

A total 110 saplings of different species were planted during plantation drive .