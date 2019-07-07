Plantation drive carried out

STATE TIMES NEWS AKHNOOR: Satish Sharma, environmentalist and social worker, in collaboration with Heritage Strings – School of Rock organised a tree plantation drive by planting more than fifty saplings in one day. Fifty volunteers took part in the well-orchestrated campaign which witnessed participation from students and mentors from Heritage Strings. Each volunteer planted a sapling in his / her name at Ambaran farm, a buddhist heritage site in Akhnoor. Anmol Amla, director, Heritage Strings and Geetika Kohli Amla, initiated the drive by planting saplings. The event concluded with Satish enlightening the assemblage about climate change and the need of environment protection. He encouraged the youth to come forward and lead the movement.
