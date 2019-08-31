Plantation drive by CRPF held at GDC Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Commandants CRPF Battalions 137 and 187, along with other officers in collaboration with Govt. Degree College Udhampur organized a massive plantation Drive in the College Campus in which more than two thousand fruit plant saplings of different saps like Apple, Guava, Pomegranate, Mango were planted also distributed among students and staff for plantation in the College. Hundreds of students from Botany and EVS Department, planted these and pledged to adopt these plants for care to their survival. Scores of CRPF Jawans and officers from these two battalions participated in the plantation drive with fervor and enthusiasm for their service to mother nature.

Interacting with the students who adopted newly planted saplings, R. B. Gupta Commandant 187 Battalion CRPF called upon them to understand the importance of our natural resources and get become aware of the consequences if we fail in our efforts to conserve them.

Appreciating the zeal and enthusiasm and commitment of the students, M. Khalid Khan , Commandant 137 Battalion CRPF Udhampur said that these attributes of students personality make him/her successful in life. Later the two Commandants also visited the College Botanical Garden rich in plant life and congratulated the College authorities for developing such a beautiful garden in this College.

Earlier the program began with formal welcome of the dignitaries by the College Principal Dr. Nutan Kumar Resutra and planting a sapling of hybrid Apple by them in the College Vatika in front of Chemistry Department. All Departments of the College planted one sapling each of the Apple tree .

The prominent members besides officers of the two Battalions present on the occasion were Dr. Bhavnaish Chand, Prof. Romesh Kumar Atri, Prof. Suresh Kumar Dogra, Dr. Ved Kumar, Prof. Kamal Kishore, Prof. Hans Raj Sharma, Prof. Samosh Kumar, Dr. Rippy Bawa, Prof. Sarita Parihar, Prof. Sunita Kumari, Prof. Kunzang Dolma, Prof. Rupali Sharma and Prof. Preeti Sharma.