Plantation drive at Takshila Agro Farm; Free medical camp on Nov 14

Trees act as green lungs, clean urban air: Dir Sainik Board

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the eve of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, Takshila Agro Farm Raipur Jageer on Sunday organised Langer for villagers. Brig (Retd) Harcharan Singh, Director, Rajya Sainik Board, Paramjit Kour, President Rotary Club Elite, Sangeeta Puri, Vice President and Archana Sharma Secretary of the Club planted trees and advised the villagers to promote organic tree plantation and maintain healthy habits.

Captain Ghar Singh and Tejinder Singh apprised the villagers that a free medical camp shall be organised on November 14 wherein free medicines will be distributed to the patients and advised the villagers to participate in the medical camp.

While plating a sapling at Takshila Agro Farm, Raipur Jageer near Pounichak, Brig (Retd) Harcharan Singh, saod, “Plants and trees can help immensely in improving the air quality of cities besides providing shadow, fruits and several other benefits to urban dewellers.”

While elaborating the purpose for this initiative, Brig Singh stressed on planting trees which can act as green lungs for cities to ensure unlimited supply of pure oxygen. He said that trees filter the air and absorb the urban pollutants. During the plantation drive, number of saplings were planted with great enthusiasm by the participants.