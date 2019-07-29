Plantation can help to curb global warming: Randhawa

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Vikram Randhawa on Sunday launched plantation drive at Phallan Mandal of Marh Assembly segment under Green J&K initiative and said that only plants can help in fighting global warming.

Randhawa said this while addressing people after launching plantation drive under “Green J&K” initiative at Phallan Mandal in Marh Assembly Constituency which was organized in collaboration with Forest Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing the people on the occasion, Randhawa said that humans have done a lot of destruction by cutting down thousands of trees which have resulted into massive increase in the global temperature. He said it is now the responsibility of all of us to plant more and more trees which can help in curbing global warming.

Randhawa said that every nation wants and deserves to be developed but it is our duty to preserve the environment also. He said that global warming and pollution are the major issues in the present time which needs to be fought effectively and collectively. Plants are lifeline of not only humans but all living creatures which inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide, Randhawa added. He further said that only plants consume carbon dioxide and produce oxygen for us keeping our environment neat and clean.

On the occasion various saplings of herbal and medicinal trees were planted by the locals and Randhawa urged local residents to adopt one tree and ensure its growth properly. He urged people to motivate all to plant more and more trees to keep this plant neat, clean and green.

Those present on the occasion included Sant Hare Ram Dass, Yashpal Khajuria, Pankaj Verma, Shashi Kant, Lakhan Pal, Ajay Sharma, Pitambar Lal, Inder Sharma, Gurdayal Singh and others.