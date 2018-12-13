Plans to bring entrepreneurship curriculum in Delhi govt-run schools: Dy CM

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: The Delhi government-run schools may soon have entrepreneurship curriculum for students of class 9 to 12, according to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

He said the initiative is aimed at making the students future ready.

“We plan to introduce entrepreneurship curriculum in our schools for class 9 to 12 students. Entrepreneurship does not necessarily means business, we plan to develop life skills, behavioural skills and to impart proper etiquettes into the minds of children in order to decondition them and make them future ready,” Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said.

“We need to teach them to dream by sharing real life time stories so that their mind can be evolved, and by doing this, we can build a better nation” he said.

Sisodia made the comments during a panel discussion on “Living Mindfully: Initiatives and Learnings” at New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM).

He said the biggest reason why India has been a developing country since such a long time is because “we focus on schooling, not education”.

“We only study to get a degree but not adapt those lessons in our daily life,” the Deputy chief minister said.

The Delhi government had earlier introduced “happiness curriculum” and had announced on Wednesday to launch “cleanliness curriculum” in schools.(PTI)