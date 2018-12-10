Plane reports bird hit while landing at NSCB Airport

Kolakta: A US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kolkata reported a bird hit while landing at the N S C Bose International Airport here Monday, airport sources said.
After landing, an inspection was carried out and no damage to the aircraft was found, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson at Kolkata said.
The time of the arrival of the Dhaka-Kolkata flight number BS 201 was 10.19 am.
The flight departed for Dhaka at 12.05 pm, the spokesperson added.(PTI)
