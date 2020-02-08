Placement of GMC faculty on higher posts ordered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As per an order issued here on Friday by the department of Health and Medical Education, sanction has been accorded to placement of various faculty members of Government Medical College, Jammu as Professors and Associate Professors in their own pay and grade for a period of six months or till the posts are filled up on regular basis on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier.

As per the order, Dr. Rachna Mangotra, Associate Professor Anatomy and Dr. Sindhu Sharma, Associate Professor Pathalogy have been placed as Professor while Dr. Ashwani Kumar, Assistant Professor Anatomy, Dr. Satish Parihar, Assistant Professor Surgery, Dr. Mohammad Riyaz, Assistant Professor Surgery, Dr. Rahul Gupta, Assistant Professor Surgery and Dr. Ajay Anand Assistant Professor Surgery have been placed as Associate Professor.