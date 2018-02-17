Placement Drive held at Vaishno College of Engineering

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

THAPKOUR: Vision India, Staffing Partners of “Accenture”, Bengaluru and Concentrix, Gurugram on Friday conducted Campus Placement for students of all branches of Vaishno Group of Colleges. Also (TNS) Telecom Network Solutions conducted placement for (ECE, EE, CSE) students.

The short listing of resume was followed by the selection process encompassing four Rounds viz. information session, written test, Group discussion and finally students qualified for the Managerial Interview. The company representatives, Anuj Kumar (HR) Telecom Network Solutions and Amit Gupta (AM, Business Operations) Vision India appreciated the efforts made by the college in upbringing and exploring the young minds for a better future. Training and Placement Officer Jatinder Kumar and Director Lt. Col. A.K Khajuria presented souvenirs to the company representatives.