Piyush Goyal must resign, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today demanded the resignation of Union minister Piyush Goyal after accusing him of being involved in the Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam, which he said is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed .

Gandhi, who attacked the railways minister on Twitter, also used a picture along with his tweet, alleging that Goyal sold his stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal group, which has interests in the power sector, at 1,000 times the face value.

He alleged that this happened when Goyal was the minister of state for power.

Piyush Goyal’s, 48 Crore FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak, Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag GoyalMustResign’.

The Congress has been demanded the resignation of Goyal over the alleged scam and for conflict of interest . (PTI)