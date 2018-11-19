Pir Panjal Club wins Cricket League

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Pir Panjal Cricket Club won Cricket League Tournament organised by army at Budhal with an aim to bring in communal harmony and inculcate sportsman spirit amongst the youth of Rajouri District.

“The event assisted the army’s efforts to promote positive youth development through sports and provide a platform to showcase the hidden talent of local populace especially the youth,” Officiating PRO Defence Udhampur, Col Rajesh Kalia said.

A total of eight teams from various villages of far flung and remote areas of Rajouri District participated in the tournament which was held on league cum knock-out basis, he said adding that Pir Panjal Cricket Club team was adjudged the champion team after beating Bagga Cricket Club team in the final match.

“All the participating team members displayed excellent sportsman spirit during the conduct of the tournament,” he said.

The Sarpanch and elders of the village expressed their gratitude towards the army in its endeavours to motivate the youth of the region and bring in bonhomie.