Pipping ceremony of newly promoted Sub-Inspectors held

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu organised a Pipping ceremony for newly promoted ASIs, who were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors, besides one HC who has been promoted as ASI. The ceremony was held at Zonal Crime Headquarters Jammu on Monday in presence of all GOs besides other officials of Crime Jammu.

At the outset, Shailender Singh, SSP Crime Branch Jammu congratulated all officers and their families for their elevation to the present rank, besides exhorting upon them to work with dedication and devotion while discharging their duties. The officers who were promoted and decorated with ranks included SI Mohd Yousf, SI Balbir Singh, SI Madan Lal, SI Mohd Sayeed, SI Omkar Singh, SI Mohd Kabir, SI Sardari Lal and ASI Muzaffar Hussain.