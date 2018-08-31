Pipping ceremony held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A pipping ceremony was held at Police Headquarters Samba on Friday in which SSP Samba Dr Koushal Kumar Sharma decorated higher rank to Darshan Singh of Ministerial Cadre of J&K Police on his elevation to the rank of Dy. Superintendent of Police.

On the occasion, presiding officer, SSP Samba, extended best wishes to promoted police officer on his both professional and personal front and exhorted upon him to work with missionary zeal and same dedication which he displayed throughout his spectacular career.

Addl. SP Samba, Dy. SP Hqrs Samba, SDPOs Bari-Brahmana/ Vijaypur and Dy. SP Police Component, Samba & all DPO Samba staff were also present on the occasion.