Pilgrims of 80 countries attend ISKON’s biggest festival

Mayapur (WB): Devotees of 80 countries participated in the ISKON’s biggest festival – ‘Gaudiya Vaishnav Sampradaya – Gaur Purnima’ at its global headquarters here yesterday.

Pilgrims from China, Japan, Spain, Russia, England, Brazil, America, Australia, Mexico, Trinidad, Ivory Coast, South Africa besides other countries participated in the festival to mark the birth anniversary of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, an ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) statement said today.

The nearly a month-long celebration began on February eight and was marked by events as Sravan Utsav, Kirtan Mela, weeklong Nabadwip Mandal Parikrama and cultural programmes and culminated at the ISKCON Chandradaya Temple here last evening in the presence of a lakh and half devotees, the statement said. (PTI)