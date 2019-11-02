PILGRIMAGE POLITICS

Pakistan Government insisting that it would allow only Sikhs to travel to Kartarpur to worship the Guru at this holy gurdwara reeks of communal politics. Sri Guru Nanak Dev is revered as the great Indian prophet, who preached truth, service and unity of God, founding India’s youngest religion, which has offered the greatest sacrifice against invaders from the West, shaping the Indian nation. Yet, there are acrimonious notes of discord from across the western border on the pious occasion of his 550th birth anniversary. For a saint who was Guru to the Hindus and a pir to the Muslims, the Pakistan Government has been trying to turn the Kartarpur pilgrimage into an Indo-Pak slanging match over communal identities. One should not forget that Pakistan was born out of religious bigotry and violent animosity towards the very idea of peaceful coexistence between Muslims and other communities, which forced Sikhs and Hindus to flee present-day Pakistan, leaving behind their sacred shrine of Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur. Many Hindus of Punjab and elsewhere venerate the Guru and follow his teachings, and they can be seen offering prayers at any given time of the day, in many gurdwaras across the country. And the Golden Temple remains one of the most sacred and secular places of pilgrimage for most Indians across religious lines. So, the Indian Government put its foot down and got the communal embargo lifted, which allowed both Sikhs and Hindus to visit Kartarpur. Now, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is playing the communal card again by waiving the requirement of a passport and advance registration only for Sikhs. He may even decide to waive the $20 fee on similar communal lines. While Imran Khan is trying hard to differentiate between Sikh and Hindu devotees of the Guru, what he unconsciously underscores is the Pakistani Islamist antipathy towards other religions. He takes it for granted that no Indian Muslim would want to make the pilgrimage. This is a grave disservice to the memory of the Guru, who had Bhai Mardana and Bhai Bala on his either side. Let everyone go as one to offer prayers at Kartarpur Sahib.