Pilgrim found hanging from tree near Vaishno Devi

Jammu: A 23-year-old pilgrim from Haryana was found hanging from a tree near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir with police suspecting suicide.

Body of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Panipat who had come to pay obeisance at the shrine, was found hanging from a tree with a rope at Parana Dhrod near Ban Ganga, 100 meters from the main track to the shrine last evening, a police official said.

He said the body was noticed by a pilgrim who informed police.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the deceased had committed suicide, the official said.(PTI)