Pilgrim dies near Shivkhori

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A 70-year-old pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest near the cave shrine of Shivkhori in Reasi district on Tuesday, police said.
Jai Kishan Diwedi, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, lost consciousness and collapsed near the famous shrine, they said.
He was immediately taken to the Ransoo-Pouni hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, an official said. He said the pilgrim had apparently died of cardiac arrest.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the family members who were accompanying him on the pilgrimage, the official said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Imtiaz Ali brings out the best in every actor, love to work with him: Pooja Hegde
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cirque De Soleil give breathtaking closure to LFW Winter/Festive 2018
I always feel like an outsider: Shruti Haasan
Advisor Kumar urges film fraternity to revive its ‘old connection’
Fatherhood has made me less self-oriented: Shahid Kapoor
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper