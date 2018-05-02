Pilgrim dies en route Vaishno Devi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A 36-year-old pilgrim died en route the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district.

Mohan of Maharashtra collapsed on the track to Vaishno Devi at Himkoti and was rushed by other pilgrims to Public Health Centre (PHC) at Himkoti where doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said. Police have informed Mohan’s family.