Pilfering act

The unchecked sand mining from water bodies continues despite Supreme Court coming heavily on the state governments to check the rampant loot of the natural resources impacting the environment and water level in these water bodies. Blame it on concretisation, river sand has become the most prized and sought after raw material for the constructions. Such exploitation of resources not only is common in Jammu and Kashmir, the organised sand mafaia country wide has given two hoots to the law of land. Even the nexus of various government agencies along with this so called sand mafia can’t be ruled out. Otherwise such impunity can’t prevail in the loot of the resources. Jammu and Kashmir Government came up with Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016 nearly after four years Supreme Court gave directions to the states to frame proper rules in accordance with the recommendations made by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) under Section 15 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 so as to check adverse impact of uncontrolled mining/quarrying of minerals on riverbeds and groundwater. The Apex Court had asked the states to follow strictly the recommendations made by Ministry of Environment and Forests in2010 before issuing auction notices despite being aware of the fact that effective framework of mining plan was imperative in order to take care of all environmental issues. Today the way this business is flourishing anywhere there is no doubt that nobody is following the directions issued by the Apex Court. The Court had said that no minor mineral permission will be granted in respect of any land within a distance of 150 meters from the outer periphery of the defined limits of a National Highway, Railway Line, State Highway, major district roads; 50 meters upstream as well as downstream of water works, head works or hydraulic works and 25 meter from any embankment or flood embankment as defined under the J&K Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010.