PIL ON MINORITY COMMISSION IN J&K; SC hearing today: J&K Govt submits affidavit

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: In yet another attempt of face saving, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has submitted an affidavit from Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department (SWD) before the Supreme Court (SC) in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jammu-based Advocate Ankur Sharma regarding setting up minority commission in J&K. The hearing in this case is stated for Monday, December 11, 2017, wherein SC will undergo the State government’s affidavit.

In the absence of Minority Commission in J&K, all the benefits under Minority Act are presently extendable to Muslims, who are otherwise in majority in the State.

“This is a major issue wherein crores of rupees have been distributed among the Muslim community in J&K,” said Advocate Sharma while talking to STATE TIMES.

“Besides, the PIL in Apex Court, a complaint has been filed with Central Bureau of Investigation and the State Vigilance Organisation,” Advocate Ankur informed.

“Supreme Court is hearing the case on Monday and this time too no joint report of the Centre and J&K Government has been submitted,” Advocate Ankur Sharma said, adding,” Only an affidavit by Sajad Ahmad Khan, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department J&K Government has been submitted, which though states that the State Government will consider and examine the need and feasibility of setting up State Minority Commission at the relevant point of time, based upon critical study of the social and educational backwardness of the minorities spread across various regions of the State.

The affidavits state that the contention of the petitioner (Advocate Ankur Sharma) that scholarships cannot be awarded to the students of the minority communities in the State is totally misplaced.

The government’s affidavit submitted by Commissioner Secretary SWD adds, “It is respectfully submitted that the scholarship schemes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs are meant exclusively for minorities and is given to all the six minority communities who fulfill the eligibility criteria within the funds allocated in the budget. The scholarship under Merit-cum- Means based scholarship schemes are meant exclusively for the minority communities (nationally notified) and are awarded to the students belonging to six nationally notified communities, who fulfill the eligibility criteria, irrespective of whether a particular community is in majority in a State/Union Territory. This is a scheme meant for minorities and earmarking provision of the Prime Minister’s New 15-Point Programme does not apply to such schemes,” the affidavit states, adding that as regards the individual oriented schemes of Ministry of Minority Affairs, which are exclusively meant for minorities notified by Centre, the same are given to such minority communities across the country. For exclusive scheme of Ministry of Minority Affairs, the provisions of Para 2(i) (2) of the guidelines for implementation of PM’s New 15 Point Programme is not applicable.

This is meant only for various schemes/programmes of different Ministries/Departments which are earmarked or where benefits can be counted under PM’s New 15 Point Programme but not to schemes of Ministry of Minority Affairs, which meant exclusively for minority communities”, the affidavit states .

On this, Advocate Ankur Sharma told STATE TIMES that in presence of Article 370 if some central scheme is not applicable to J&K, how this Minority Act of the Centre is applicable here. How the funds are being earmarked to J&K for distribution among the national minority, he asks.

During the last hearing on August 7, Supreme Court had pulled up the Jammu and Kashmir Government for reasons put forward by it for not attending meetings convened by the Centre to discuss the issue of majority Muslims getting minority benefits in the State and had stated “”You are making fun of us,”

“This is a disastrous affidavit. The affidavit of the Jammu and Kashmir Government is making fun of us,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices A K Goel and D Y Chandrachud had stated.

Snubbed, Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the State government, had said that he wanted to withdraw the affidavit which was allowed.

“You (State government) are in good hands that is why you are safe. Otherwise…,” the bench said while permitting the State government to withdraw the affidavit.

The affidavit, filed through Secretary of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, had said the State government was pursuing the matter with utmost seriousness and since the issues involved required deliberation between the highest authorities at the level of the Centre and the State, another meeting between the authorities was imminent.

“However, due to various reasons beyond the control of the State authorities, the Central and State governments have unfortunately not been able to convene a second meeting.

It is submitted with utmost deference to this court that the concerned State officials and the administrative machinery have all been occupied inter-alia due to fragile law and order situation, peculiar security issues, preparation and conduct of the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra,” the affidavit had stated.

The affidavit had further said that the issue of dealing with the difficulties of minorities in the State of Jammu and Kashmir requires further deliberation with the Union of India so as to reach at a just, fair and equitable solution.

On last date of hearing on August 7, the apex court had granted three months time as the last opportunity to the Centre to discuss with the Jammu and Kashmir government and find a solution to a host of issues including whether over 68 per cent Muslims in the State can be regarded as minority and avail benefits under the category.

On March 27, the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir Government were asked by the Supreme Court to “sit together” and find a solution to “contentious” issues including whether over 68 per cent Muslims in the State can be regarded as minority and avail benefits under the category.

“This is a very, very important issue. You both (the Centre and State Government) sit together and try to find a solution to the contentious issue,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul had said.

The court had asked them to file a proposal on the issue within four weeks.

Additional Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had stated that it is a national issue as in some states, the community, which is part of minorities nationally, is in majority.

It was also stated that Sikhs, who fell under the minority category nationally, are in majority in Punjab. “Let us focus on Jammu and Kashmir. Let us deal with the issue at hand,” the bench had said.

Senior Advocate Gopal Subramaniam, representing Jammu and Kashmir, had said that the State Government is willing to sit and try to find a solution to the issue.

Taking note of willingness of both the governments, the bench had said, “We hope and expect that a fruitful decision will emerge on the next date of hearing.”

Earlier, the court had issued notice to the Centre, the State Government and the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on the plea filed by Advocate Ankur Sharma, alleging that benefits accruing to minorities were being taken away by Muslims.

The plea also alleged that rights of religious and linguistic ‘minorities’ in the State were being “siphoned off illegally and arbitrarily” due to extension of benefits to “unqualified sections” of the population.

Advocate Sharma alleged the provisions of the National Commission for Minorities Act is not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir due to caveat put by Article 370 of the Constitution and moreover, crores of rupees are being given to members of the majority community under various schemes meant for linguistic and religious minorities.

“The State Government is violating Article 29 (protection of interests of minorities) and Article 30 (right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions) under the Constitution”, he had stated.

Earlier, the Apex Court had also imposed a cost of Rs 30,000 on the Centre for not filing its reply to the PIL alleging that minority benefits are being enjoyed by majority Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It has been settled that the identification of minority communities has to be decided as per the population data of the State in question”, Sharma had said.

The Apex Court, however, had refused to restrain authorities from disbursing benefits to any community in the State.

The PIL has also sought the setting up of State Minority Commission for identification of minorities.

“The population of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the 2011 Census is 68.31 per cent. Communities which are eligible to be notified as minorities, were not awarded their due share of scholarship owing to their non-identification as minorities, thereby jeopardising their Constitutionally guaranteed rights enshrined under Part III of the Constitution of India.

“This clearly reflects the unfairness and discrimination of the State towards the communities in the State of Jammu and Kashmir which are eligible to be notified as minorities,” the petition alleged.

The plea also sought directions to consider extension of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Act, 1992 to Jammu and Kashmir and make amendments so that benefits available to minorities of other States could also be given to the minorities of J&K.

“Appoint a committee of experts functioning under the direct supervision of this court to submit a comprehensive report identifying communities of the State of Jammu and Kashmir which qualify as religious and linguistic minorities,” the PIL said.

“Constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a High Court Judge (retired) working under direct supervision of this Court for investigating the illegal and arbitrary disbursement of minority benefits under the Prime Minister’s 15-point programme to the communities,” it added.