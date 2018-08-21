Pickpocket held, stolen cash recovered

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Police on Tuesday arrested a pickpocket and recovered stolen cash Rs 15,000 from his possession.

As per the detail, on August 19, 2018, one person namely Bashir Ahmed son of Abdul Rehman Malik resident of Manjmi Bhagwah district Doda lodged a complaint at Police Post DH Doda stating that an unknown person has stolen Rs 15,000 from his pocket, when he was purchasing a blanket from Sunday Market at Bus Stand Doda.

Acting over the complaint a case vide FIR No 146/2018 under section 379 RPC was registered at Police Station Doda. During the course of investigation a number of suspects were rounded up, CCTV footage of nearby shop was collected and analysed. Finally police team led by SI Firdos Ahmed under the supervision of Insp. Manjeet Singh and Iftkhar Ahmed DySP Hqtrs Doda arrested one habitual pickpocket and recovered stolen cash Rs 15,000 from his possession. The accused has been identified as Pervaz Ahmed son of Abdul Gani resident of Akramabd Doda.