PhysioFit Clinic, Muscle zone Gym organise Marathon

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: PhysioFit Physiotherapy Clinic along with Muscle Zone Gym on Sunday organised a marathon to create awareness over significance of Physiotherapy in curing several medical complications.

Dr. Rachita Gupta (Physiotherapist), owner of PhysioFit Physiotherapy Clinic flagged off the marathon at 6:30 AM from Shakti Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rachita exhorted upon the participants to acquire hale and hearty lifestyle by engaging themselves in physical exercises to remain fit and healthy.

She also talked about the impact of Physiotherapy in this era of busy lifestyle.

However, she also cautioned people not to fall prey to the quackery and urged that one should visit to a qualified professional and get themselves cured.

Later, a felicitation programme was also organised wherein winners and participants of the marathon were felicitated.