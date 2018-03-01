Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: Sri Radha Krishan Mandir Badali is to celebrate much known Phulon Ki Holi on March 3 (Saturday) in the premises of Badali Mandir near PTC in Udhampur. According to In charge of Temple Sawmi Satisha Nand Bharti Bhajan shall be organised wherein noted singer Arjun Pandit, Devi Kamlesh, Rahul Dogra, Anchal Sharma, Jiwan Kumar, Mohit Khullar and Bal Krishan Bholu shall enthrall the devotees. Thereafter a grand feast shall be organised for devotees.