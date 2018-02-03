PHQ responds…but half heartedly

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

English daily being published from Jammu has started misleading the people by misinterpreting the facts and is trying to create a wedge between police and army. Under a well planned biased campaign the newspaper is twisting the words and maligning the police and its Director General. Pertinent to mention here that an FIR is registered by an SHO as and when he/she receives any information regarding a cognizable offence in his/her jurisdiction. He/she does not need a permission from higher authorities to lodge an FIR. As we all know that FIR is beginning of an investigation and all material evidences / versions from the parties / people concerned are considered and same is being done in the Case FIR No. 26/2018 dated 27.01.2018 P/S Shopian as well. It also needs to mention here that police has best of the relations with all security forces and works shoulder to shoulder with them in fight against terrorism in the State. However, at times it has lodged FIRs and taken action against its own men and officers, who have indulged into any crime or violation.

After three days’ brain storming sessions, Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has finally come out with 183 word clarification on its response to registration of FIR against the army for killing of two stone-pelters at Ganovpora Shopian after being subjected to barbaric and violent attack. However, not a word has been uttered over the goof-up of Director General Police, Dr S.P Vaid, who misled the nation by saying no army officer had been named, notwithstanding the FIR, reproduced by STATE TIMES, mentioning Major Aditya.

What an irony, the police clarification or response does not name the newspaper publishing from Jammu that exposed the goof-up of its chief. It is intriguing. The police that rushed to name Major Aditya in the Shopian case FIR, preferred to withhold the name of the newspaper, which the sagacious readers of the State identify themselves with for being their voice. The voice of the people over the FIR against the army has been vociferous and highly critical, more so about the misleading statement of the DGP. STATE TIMES has been carrying extracts of some of the reactions of very prominent persons in its columns and it will take huge newsprint for days together if the public outrage is reproduced in its totality. Having said that, let it be known to one and all that STATE TIMES will continue to be the voice of the people and bold voice of the patriotic Jammu, which loves the nation and the nation’s security forces. As long as the people speak out, this newspaper will be under obligation to carry their views-sweet or sour.

The clarification, issued from the Police Headquarters, seeks to create an impression that the Jammu based English newspaper ‘is trying to create a wedge between police and army’. It is a malicious allegation. STATE TIMES has all along stood for the security forces which include the army, the Central Paramilitary Forces and above all, the police, who are working in tandem and valiantly in most difficult and hostile situations in the Valley. This newspaper has nothing personal against the DGP, as the clarification seeks to make out by stating that “Under a well planned biased campaign the newspaper is twisting the words and maligning the police and its Director General”. It is privilege for us all to see son of the soil making to top of the police force. STATE TIMES has only been questioning the denial of the Police Chief about inclusion of an army officer in the FIR, which itself has been penned half-heartedly. The question continues to remain unanswered. People have been asking as to why none from among the violent mob, numbering over 250, has been named and what the ‘innocent civilians’, who got killed, were doing at the scene of stone-pelting on the Army. These are the observations of the people, which are reflected by this newspaper. Now, the police cannot usurp the right of asking the questions, which may uncomfortable to its top brass.

As regards the allegation of creating wedge between the police and the army, let the PHQ peruse STATE TIMES of 31st January 2018, which details the demoralisation among all junior ranks of the force that resists no opportunity of sacrifice but are made scapegoat for satiating whims of the political executives by top brass. This ‘yes sir, yes mam’ syndrome of top police officers has demoralised the personnel down below. STATE TIMES has all along saluted the brave officers and personnel of the police for tackling law and order and fighting terror, unleashed by Pakistan with active support of her lackeys in the Valley, which include stone-pelters as well. This is why STATE TIMES is pained over the harsh fact that not a single stone pelter had been named in the FIR but the army has been involved. The top police brass cannot deny of having watched the videos about army convoys being subjected to attacks by stone-pelters, who are essentially terrorists under Intifada guise. They cannot be shown any leniency and if none of them has been arrested or named in the FIR, it can be construed as betrayal with the army that had been out of barracks for call of the duty.

The PHQ clarification also spells out the procedure of registering FIRs and boasts of ‘best of the relations with all security forces’. That has to be. This has never been questioned and why explanation unless, Kuch Tu Hai Jiski Pardadari Hai.

STATE TIMES will always carry DGP’s views on Shopian controversy and respond wherever necessary.