PHQ issues selection list of 698 Sub Inspectors

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police Headquarters J&K on Thursday issued the final selection list of the Sub Inspectors in Executive/ Armed/ Telecom wings of the J&K Police. The final select list of 698 candidates was presented to Director General Police, Dilbag Singh by the Chairman of Recruitment Board.

For this mammoth exercise of recruitment of Sub Inspectors, the Police headquarters had constituted a Recruitment Board under the Chairmanship of ADGP Armed, J&K. The process started in December -2016 vide Advertisement Notice No.Pers-A-400/2016/75303-403 dated December 30, 2016 (Executive/ Armed) No.Pers-A-400/2016/75404-504 dated December 30, 2016 (Telecom).

Under Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) the Physical Endurance Tests(PET) and Physical Standard Tests (PST) were conducted from May -2017 to September -2017. Out of 67,347 applicants who had applied 44,337 candidates appeared.

The written test was conducted on June 24, 2018 both at Jammu and Srinagar simultaneously in which 16,547 candidates who had qualified PET and PPST appeared.

Police Headquarters constituted an interview board to conduct the Viva Voce and personality test. A.K Choudhary, ADGP Armed J&K Chairman with members Mohd Sulaiman Salaria -ADGP, Surinder Kumar Gupta- IGP, Abdul Qayoom – SSP, Rashmi Wazir- SSP, Altaf Ahmad Shah- SSP, Tahir Sajad Bhat- SSP, Laeeq Ahmad Dar- CPO, Syed Sajad Hussain- Dy SP of the Interview Board completed the process of final selection of 698 candidates as Sub Inspectors and presented it to the DGP J&K Dilbag Singh here this morning.

As per the list, 482 candidates have been selected in Executive, 176 in Armed and 40 in Telecommunication wings. 2181 candidates had qualified for interview. The interview process started on October 9, 2018 and concluded on December 8, 2018..

DGP J&K has extended his compliments to the chairman and other board members for completing the process well before the target time which was December 20, 2018.He has also congratulated the selected candidates.

With this now the Human resource of Police Department at cutting edge supervisory level would be augmented suitably. In the meantime, Director SKPA Udhampur who was also member of the Police Recruitment Board has started preparation for the training of such a huge batch in a most professional manner so that they are suitably equipped both mentally and physically to serve the Police Department and the society for the next over three decades.