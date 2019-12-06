Photography workshop concludes at JU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A three-day photography workshop organized under RUSA -II by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu concluded here on Friday.

The workshop was conducted by eminent photographers Chander Sunder and Dr Ashok Gupta. Students learned different aspects of photography during the workshop.

In his address, Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare elaborated the concept of organizing such programmes for the benefit of the students as such programmes not only chisel their talents for the competitions but also enrich their personalities and enhance their skills to perform better in life.

Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman Campus Cultural Committee congratulated the participants of the workshop and said that the learnings from this workshop will help them to peruse their passion in a professional manner. Prof Anupama Vohra, Co-Chairperson Campus Cultural Committee also addressed the gathering and provided tips for the optimum utilization of the learning from this workshop.

Dr Indu Kilam and Dr. Sapna Sangra were also present at the occasion.

Dr Harish Chander was the Workshop Coordinator and the workshop was coordinated by Mansi Mantoo, Media Officer (SW) and Ifra Kak, Cultural Officer and Sumeet Sharma, Drama Instructor. The participating students included Irfan Ahmed, Mohammad Hussain, Kashu Pandey, Shgivani Rajput, Shivani Sharma, Arvind Kumar, Ashwani Kumar, Gurdarshan, Priya Latwal, Priya Darshini, Vidushi Sharma, Ayushi Kundal, Anup Singh, Namrata Sharma and Raghav Sharma.