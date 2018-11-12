Photo journalist shot at, escapes unhurt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A photo journalist was shot at by some inebriated youth on Saturday night at Gandhi Nagar area of the city.

As per the details, Alok Pathania, senior cameraman of Hindi daily, State Samachar and his advocate friend, Satyajit, were clicking photographs on Saturday night when some drunk youth abused them at Gandhi Nagar area. “When confronted, they opened fire at me and my friend,” said Alok Pathania.

In attack Alok and his friend escaped unhurt. Later they lodged a complaint in Gandhi Nagar Police Station which with the help of CCTV footage identified one of the attacker and arrested him.

“The accused has been identified as Aseem,” police said, adding “investigations into the incidents are being conducted.”