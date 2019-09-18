Photo exhibition, blood donation camps mark celebration of PM’s 69th birthday

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the Jammu city.

Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu & Kashmir unit launched photo exhibition, displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and achievements at Kala Kendra, Vikram Chowk, Jammu.

BJP National Vice-President & Prabhari Jammu & Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna, inaugurated the photo exhibition depicting important achievements, bold & vital decisions and significant gains by the Nation under the leadership of Modi as Prime Minister of India on his birthday.

State Incharge “Sewa Saptah” & State Vice-President Kr. Rajeev Charak and BJP State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi looked after the arrangements of the exhibition.

State Vice-President Pramod Kapahi, MLC Vikram Randhawa, Deputy Mayor Advocate Purnima Sharma, State Spokespersons Balbir Ram Rattan, former MLA Rajesh Gupta, former MLA Bharat Bhushan, State Press Secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra, State All Cells Incharge & State Incharge Organizational Elections Vikramjit Singh, MLC Ramesh Arora, Councillor & District President Baldev Singh Billawaria, District Presidents Omi Khajuria, Jangbir Singh, Kunti Jasrotia, Shailja Gupta, Anuradha Charak, Rekha Mahajan, Dr. Akshay Sharma and other BJP senior leaders were also present during the launch of Photo Exhibition.

On the eve of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch along with his wife Usha Sharma donated blood at Blood Bank at SMGS Hospital Shalamar Jammu.

Ex MLA East Constituency Rajesh Gupta along with his wife Anu Gupta and senior leaders BJP also donated Blood at SMGS Hospital Shalamar Jammu.

Later, Jugal Kishore also visited Blind School at Roop Nagar in Raipur Domana Constituency along with Ex Minister Bali Bhagat. He listened to the demands of the students and greeted them on the birthday of Prime Minister. Fruits were also distributed among the students on the occasion.

Principal GMC Sunanda Raina; Superintendent SMGS Shalamar Dr Manoj Chalotra, Deputy Superintendent Rakesh Sharma along with staff, Superintendent RSF Blind School (Boys) Dr Dheeraj Lakhnotra, Incharge NFB Blind School Nivedita, Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma, Chairman JMC & District President BJP Baldev Balloria and District President BJP Rural Omi Khajuria were also present.

Besides, a number of programmes were organised at different places including tree plantation drive at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar led by BJP State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul.

Rally on awareness for ‘No Single Use Plastics’ was organized at Ward No 41 which was led by MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma. Rally was organized by BJP State Secretary & Councillor Ward No. 41 Sanjay Baru.

MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, Pramod Kapahi, Prabhat Singh Jamwal, Prem Gupta participated in a programme organized by BJP State Secretary Arvind Gupta to distribute fruits and juices amongst the hospital inmates at Gynae and children patients of SMGS Hospital, Shalamar, Jammu.

MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, MLC Ashok Khajuria, former MLA Rajesh Gupta and other senior leaders participated in a blood donation camp organized at Kachi Chawni. Manhas also participated in a blood donation camp organized at Canal Road by BJYM State Vice-President Karan Sharma.

Dr Nirmal Singh distributed fruits and milk amongst the inmates of Sarwal Hospital.

Former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta participated in Garbha programme organized by around 1,000 Gujarati people carrying National Flag at holy town of Katra to pray for the good health of Modi at Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar.

A medical camp was also organised under supervision State Spokesperson Dr Tahir Choudhary at Narwal.

BJP SC Morcha under leadership of its State President Jagdish Bhagat distributed fruits and sweets in Ashram at Narwal.

Former Minister & Spokesperson BJP Priya Sethi organised a unique blood donation camp wherein women donated blood for the security forces.

Priya Sethi said that a day-long blood donation camp was important as usually we used to tie Rakhi to security forces personnel but as Modi believes in Nation First theory we thought that we should convey our forces that we, the sisters from the border state of India are always ready to give blood for them.

General Secretary BJP Yudhvir Sethi, Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma, Chairman JMC Baldev Singh Billoria, Corporators JMC Anil Masoom, Narrotam Sharma, Rekha Mahajan, Kuldeep Khandari, Shalija Gupta, Veenu Khaana, Anju Dogar, Savita Anand, Rajesh Dogar, Sanchita Dogra, Ramesh Sharma, Geetanjali, Kamla Sharma, Varun Khajuria were also present.

Lakhdata Bazaar Traders Association also celebrated the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which BJP General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi was the Chief Guest.

Sethi along with Kartar Mahajan, President Lakhdata Bazaar Traders Association and traders celebrated the birthday by cutting a cake. They also prayed for the longevity of Modi.

To mark the 69th birthday of Prime Minister, a special function was organised at Government High School Dogra Hall of Ward No 8 Jammu to convey the message against plastic pollution among the students of the school.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation alongwith Sat Sharma Ex-Minister, Dr Akshay Sharma Councillor Ward No.8, Suresh Salgotra BJP Ward Pardhan of Dogra Hall area, Tasleema Bano Headmaster of the school, staff members, students of the school as well as inhabitants of surrounding areas were also present.

Mayor Chander Mohan threw light about ill-effects of Polythenes, plastics & other Single use items of plastics on the human beings as well as on whole environment as single use plastics & continuous use of polythenes are polluting the whole world. Mayor advised the school children and staff member not to use polythene and refrain themselves from single-use plastics in their routine life.

On the occasion, stationery items as well as cloth bags were also distributed among the students studying in the school. Later, a plantation drive was also conducted in Shakti Nagar area of Ward No 29 by Mayor in presence of Surinder Chowdhary, Councillor of Ward No 29.