Phonup opens first store in Kathua

JAMMU: Phonup, a joint venture of Franchise India and Phonup Italy, on Wednesday opened its very first store of Jammu province in Kathua.

Phonup was launched by Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman Team Jammu alongwith Amit Saberwal, COO of Phonup APAC and Capt. Deepak Chhiber, Owner of Jammu’s Ist Phonup of Jammu, at a press conference held at Press Club in Jammu.

Every unit store will be a ‘one-stop-destination’ for all multi brand mobile phone problems under one roof with express repairs services facility. Our Area Franchisee has an Authorised Repair & Service Center at hub also.

“The way I understand the philosophy behind the starting of Phonup as a venture, this can be replicated at every district level in our State by training unemployed youths in mobile repair with modern repair software and equipments and organising purchase and resale of used phones,” said Zorawar Singh, Chairman Team Jammu.

“With government assistance, this could become a cooperative employment generation programme and it can add a new chapter in the history of employment generation in the state,” he added.

Every pre owned phone from Phonup goes through extensive 40+ quality checks before being rolled out to the customers and, every smartphone offered 12 months of warranty and has many bundle of offers from time to time

Phonup is on an expansion spree across the length and breadth of Jammu- the company is in talks with prospective franchisees in Jammu City, Samba, Udhampur, Poonch, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar,Akhnooretc” said Amit, COO of Phonup APAC.

Amit also divulged that “we Indians are having “entrepreneurial DNA” hence, anyone can start Phonup Unit Franchisee with minimum 250 sqft of retail space on high street along with investment capacity of minimum Rs 12+ lacs. The return from this “new-age business” is both rewarding and satisfying. Phonup Star models help in generating employment as people even from Tier3 /Tier4 cities can join Phonup Academy and get trained and certified, a common person can avail money from skill India and post certification can take money from Pradhan Mantra Rozgar Yojna and start Phonup business.

Capt. Deepak Chhiber, Director, Gravity Group and owner of Jammu’s Ist Phonup Store in Kathua said that “Gravity has got associated with Phonup as communication is the most important aspect of today’s living and Phonup fits the best because of its quality, pricing and service back-up. Pre-owned electronics market is important for our planet and Phonup addresses the issue of E-Waste in a big way.” Phonup brand extends end to end support once you sign up with us right from sign up to launch of store

Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India, further added, “We are very happy to launch Phonup’s first experience store in Kathua (Jammu) that will disrupt the pre-owned phones and mobile repair market in India.” Next on card are Kashmir and Ladakh.