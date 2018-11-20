PHMS celebrates Annual Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAMBAN: Paryas Hemkrish Model High School (PHMS) Govindpura, Maitra, Ramban on Monday celebrated Annual Day by organising various colourful and informative events in the school premises at Maitra.

Chairman Navyug Margdarshan Society, Ramban Hem Raj Atri was Chief Guest whereas Bahar Ahmed Rounyal was the Guest of Honour on the occasion and Principal, S.K Atri, staff members, parents and students of host school were present during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest appreciated the school management for their focus on imparting quality education and inculcating moral and ethical values amongst the students.

After declaring result of various classes for session 2018, Coordinator PHMS, Dr. Rajinder Kumar Atri announced special scholarship of Rs.2,000 per year from the institution to first, second and third position holder students of class 5th of 2018 session including Sameer Naik , Atif Ilias Katoch, Mehrooza Tariq , Sahil Jahangeer while Tahmeena Katoch and Tazeem Katoch got second and third position respectively.

School management also felicitated position holders of different classes who secured first, second , third positions. Various students were also awarded for their cultural activities namely Vedika Kamakshi, Tehlil Tariq and Anita Kumari.