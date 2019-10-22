PHEEA demands release of pending wages before Diwali

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Water Works (PHE Employees Association) hold a strong protest at PHE Complex Udhampur under the Chairmanship of Som Nath District President and Senior Vice President Jammu Province against the release of pending wages since 2014 and strongly criticized the role of Government towards the employees as Government has no attention to clear the pending liabilities of the employees.

In the protest, president raise the question that why Government adopt the Tal-Matol policy for releasing the pending wages of the employees. Further it is criticized that Government divert the attention of the employees from the main issues by filling up a new performas every day which is unnecessary arrestment of the employees, wages should be released at the rate of Rs. 150 per day firstly and then at the rate of Rs. 225 per day.

Som Nath appealed to the concerned authority to take personal interest to solve the interest of the workers and release the pending wages i.e. since 2014 till date before Diwali.

Som Nath appealed to all the workers and employees of the Jammu Province to take drastic action against the Government if pending wages are not released before Diwali.

Those spoke on the occasions include Suraj Parkash, Dinesh Kesar, Rajinder Sharma, Karan Singh, Parveen, Shambu Dutt, Prabhu, Amit Dubey and Shambu Nath.