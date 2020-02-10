PHE workers threaten to continue strike

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: PHE Employees United Front on Sunday threatened to continue strike in case government fails to fulfill their genuine demands.

Pertinent to mention that the on-going 24-hour Kaam Chhoro Hartal launched by PHE Employees United Front today entered day three.

Hundreds of PHE workers assembled in the premises of Office of the Chief Engineer PHE and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Bakshi Singh, spokesperson of the PHE Employees United Front said that the on-going strike has been extended for another 24 hours.

He lambasted the government for not showing its serious concern towards their genuine demands.