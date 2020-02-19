PHE WORKERS’ STRIKE

Thousands of Jammu and Kashmir’s public health engineering (PHE) department workers clashed with police on Wednesday as their march to Raj Bhawan here to demand pending wages was stopped midway. The PHE workers have been on a strike since February 7. As far as government stand is concerned they are managing the water supply with the help of regular employees. In the ongoing tussle between PHE workers and government it is the people who are having hardships in the form of disrupted water supply. These workers have been working for the past many years and are awaiting regularization besides the pending wages which are as old as over 59 months. Besides release of pending wages, they have been demanding regularisation of their jobs, filling up of vacant posts, repair and maintenance of faulty pumping houses and water stations, and basic facilities at water stations for the staff. For years, daily rated workers, who are the backbone of the PHE department, have been demanding regular wages. The workers had hoped that their demands would be met after the abrogation of Article 370, but the UT administration has done nothing so far to redress their grievances. The strike has impacted utility services, leading to a drinking water crisis in most parts of Jammu and Srinagar. With the suspension of water supply in many areas, the general public held protests in various Jammu City localities and criticized the PHE authorities for their failure to ensure adequate supply of water. Many areas are reeling under water scarcity. The reports said that condition is more grim in rural areas where people are forced to move to the traditional old water sources. Such reports have been received from Kathua, Samba, Akhnoor, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, Mendhar and other areas. There are an estimated 22,000 daily rated workers in the Jammu division and 11,000 in the Kashmir valley. A majority of them have been protesting for years to demand regular salaries and regularisation of their jobs as had been promised to them by the previous state governments.