PHE workers extend ongoing strike for 72 hours

JAMMU: The Kam Chhoro Hartal launched by the PHE workers on Sunday entered in the 10th consecutive day and decided to extend ongoing strike for the next 72- hours.

The PHE workers under the banner of PHE Employees United Front, Jammu province assembled in the office of Chief Engineer, PHE BC Road complex and raised slogans in support of their demands. They are demanding release of their pending wages, regularization, conduct of DPC of all cadre, filling up of vacant posts, repair/ maintenance of pumping houses/ water stations and basic facilities at water stations for the staff.

They said that authorities have not bothered to address their issues. Therefore, they have decided to continue their agitation till the negotiation and settlement of all the issues.

Among those who addressed the protesting employees included- Bakshi Singh, Kulwant Singh, Subash Verma, Tanveer Hussain, Ravi Hans, Jyoti Kumar, Mitul Sharma, Hoshiyar Singh, Bhanu Partap Singh, Rakesh Kumar and Navdeep Singh.