PHE workers demand release of wages before Lohri

UDHAMPUR: Water Works (PHE Employees Association) on Friday held a meeting under the Chairmanship of Vijay Sharma District General Secretary PHE Employees Association District Udhampur at PHE complex Udhampur.

In the meeting employees appealed to the concerned authorities to release the wages of workers before the Lohri so that they can also celebrate the festival with the family. Association nominated three office bearer Amit Dubey as Publicity Secretary, Prabhu Dyal Senior Vice President Civil Division Udhampur and Vinod Kumar Secretary Mech. Division Udhampur. Senior leaders of Association appealed to the Lt. Governor G.C Murmu to resolve the issue of the Casual Workers, Land Case Workers, ITI Workers to solve the issues like pending wages, regularization policy as soon as possible.

Various pending demands were also highlighted which include release of pending wages, regularisation of CP/ITI/Land Cases Workers etc.

Vijay Sharma appealed to the Lt. Governor to release payment of pending wages for 58 months and regularization policy should be implemented as soon as possible for smooth functioning of water supply.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Suraj Parkahs, Dinesh Kesar, Baldev Raj, Krishan Chand, Chuni Lal, Bharat Singh, Karan Singh, Charan Dass, Janat Ali, Makhan Chand, Mohinder Kumar, Prem Nath etc.